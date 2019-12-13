Accused in terrorist attack in "Crocus" name coordinator

The accused of organizing a terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall" in Krasnogorsk near Moscow gave the name of their coordinator. According to them, a man named Sayfullo contacted them and promised 1 million rubles each, reports TASS.

"Sayfullo told us to go to Ukraine, to Kiev. They will give us 1 million rubles there," one of the accused noted during the interrogation.

Another accused of organizing the terrorist attack in "Crocus" told about the promised help when crossing the Ukrainian border. "We went to Kiev, where we were supposed to wait for money - 1 million rubles each. Sayfullo said that there would be guys waiting for us there at the Ukrainian border who would help us cross the border and get to Kiev," he reported.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall on March 22 killed more than 140 people and injured more than 550 citizens.



