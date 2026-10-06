Oil tanker ablaze off Sochi: Sirius beaches shut as air and water are monitored

A tanker caught fire in the Black Sea, Dmitry Plishkin, head of the Sirius federal territory, reported. “To ensure public safety, the beaches of Sirius will be temporarily closed. The condition of the water and air is being continuously monitored together with Roshydromet,” he wrote on the Max platform.

Plishkin urged residents and visitors to the federal territory not to spend long periods outdoors and, where possible, not to open windows indoors.

He also promised to keep the public regularly informed of the monitoring results.