The start of a large-scale operation to demine transport arteries to the city of Oleshky in the Kherson region has opened a new chapter in the humanitarian mission.

The Gomel region has once again become the geographical and diplomatic epicenter for the rapprochement of positions and face-to-face coordination of the sides.

Authoritative delegations headed by ombudsmen have arrived here, facing the critically important and jeweler-like task of laying safe corridors of rescue for civilians.

This step has once again highlighted the traditional role for Belarusian diplomacy of a caring, wise, hospitable mediator and quiet haven, where they are always ready to lend a shoulder and create a sincere, safe atmosphere for everyone who has encountered trouble.

It was precisely Gomel that became the first starting point of the route for saving people. All this became possible thanks to the agreements of the Ukrainian and Russian sides with the assistance of the First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump, where the evacuation of people and the delivery of humanitarian cargoes to all those in need were clearly designated.

According to certain estimates stated by local authorities, roughly several thousand people remain in the settlement, of whom hundreds are children, elderly people, as well as mobility-impaired citizens, and including wounded people who tried to leave the settlement but were blown up on mined roads.

Belarus is the main participant in this peacekeeping process. First, on 29 October it began implementing all the agreements that were also worked out on Belarusian soil just a few days ago during the latest exchange of prisoners of war at the “Novaya Guta” checkpoint.

Here too a meeting of representatives, the commissioners for human rights of Ukraine and Russia, and the very first small planning meeting on how this process will be implemented took place.

On the morning of 29 October a plane lands at Gomel airport — on board are representatives of the Russian delegation headed by the deputy head of the Department of Special Projects of the working apparatus of the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Igor Kashin.

At approximately the same time representatives of Ukraine headed by the delegation of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets arrive at the “Novaya Guta” checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Ukrainian and American journalists are also in the composition.

Border Control Department “Novaya Guta”

Without wasting time, the delegation moves to Gomel airport — it was precisely there that the meeting with Russian colleagues and the departure along the further route of the humanitarian operation were planned.

Escort of the Russian and Ukrainian delegation was fully taken on by the Belarusian side, as a direct participant in the peacekeeping mission, since Belarus today is trusted in the two countries participating in the armed conflict. It is worth noting the direct participation both of the republican leadership and of the Gomel administration.

Another symbolic moment — the departure of representatives of Moscow and Kyiv on one flight. By the way, Igor Kashin with a smile lets his Ukrainian colleague onto the ramp, and the plane immediately starts for the next point of the humanitarian operation in Oleshky. On board together with Russian, Ukrainian and American journalists is also the correspondent of “First Informational” Anastasia Benedisyuk, who managed to record some footage before the plane’s departure.

“The filming crew of ‘First Informational’ is already on board; right now we are departing for the Russian Federation. From there by ground transport from the plane we will get to the settlement of Oleshky. With us on board are representatives of Ukraine, Russia; there are Ukrainian journalists and journalists of the American Newsmax. It is precisely they who will cover absolutely the entire humanitarian mission; they are called such independent observers. Independent observers will also be representatives of Belarus,” the correspondent related.

According to official reports of the human rights ombudsmen of the two countries, a large humanitarian column with products, medicines and everything necessary has been formed for the residents of Oleshky.

According to the Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Lubinets, humanitarian aid for the city’s residents will be delivered on Friday, 30 October. Currently demining of the routes necessary for conducting humanitarian missions is under way.

Such experience of conducting humanitarian missions and operations for the evacuation of people and the delivery of humanitarian cargoes to territorial points that especially need help, with the direct participation of the two sides, as well as the United States of America and the Republic of Belarus, will be continued. According to preliminary estimates, after the successful experience of conducting the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, such operations will be conducted once a month.