One Hour to Leave: Eviction of a Madrid Pensioner Ignites a National Housing Revolt

In Spain, an 87-year-old woman has been evicted from the home she had occupied without interruption since 1955. The fund that bought the building raised her rent threefold, to €1,650 a month. Her pension is €1,450.

The case went to court. The court sided with the fund. The woman moves only by wheelchair. She was carried out on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Two union mediators asked for a ten-day stay so that she could remove her belongings. She was given one hour.

Within hours of the eviction, thousands of people were on the streets in 12 Spanish cities. In Madrid, some 10,000 gathered outside the building acquired by the fund.

According to the tenants’ union, 80 people like this pensioner are evicted in Spain every day.