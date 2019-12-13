EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Petrovsky: NATO confirms that Lukashenko was right to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Petr Petrovsky, political scientist:

NATO has confirmed that the President of the Republic of Belarus was absolutely right when he placed tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the country. After all, the first point is that NATO does not want any nuclear combat. By doing so, it has declared that it cannot conventionally get involved here.

