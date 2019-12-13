3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Petrovsky: NATO confirms that Lukashenko was right to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Petr Petrovsky, political scientist:
NATO has confirmed that the President of the Republic of Belarus was absolutely right when he placed tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of the country. After all, the first point is that NATO does not want any nuclear combat. By doing so, it has declared that it cannot conventionally get involved here.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All