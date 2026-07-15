Pact for the Future: UN Calls on Business to Take Greater Responsibility

The UN Global Business Forum on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) concluded on 14 July 2026. This year the forum focused on “Business and the Real Economy: Ensuring Sustainable Development in Changing Global Conditions.” Leaders of companies, government representatives and international organisations discussed the private sector’s role in accelerating progress towards the SDGs.

Particular attention was paid to Goal 9 — industry, innovation and infrastructure — and the implementation of paragraph 55(c) of the Pact for the Future. The document, adopted by UN member states at the Summit of the Future in 2024, outlines directions for modernising global governance and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Paragraph 55(c) specifically calls for strengthened cooperation with the private sector and greater business accountability.

Opening the forum, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Sanda Odiambo noted that timely investments in sustainable development can not only reduce long-term economic costs but also become a driver of global economic growth and energy transformation.

“In the energy sector, 90% of new renewable energy sources are cheaper than the most accessible fossil fuel alternatives. Investments in clean energy are almost twice as high as investments in fossil fuels, strengthening energy security and already accounting for nearly 30% (and this share is growing) of global electricity production,” she highlighted.

Deputy Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Fatou Haidara stated that the private sector has already become the main driving force behind modern industrial changes.

“When we think about the future of industrialisation, we can say that the private sector is already at the centre of the transformations taking place — from the green transition to the restructuring of global supply chains. That is why we strive, together with the private sector, to create solutions, markets and production chains that will shape the face of sustainable industrialisation in the future,” she added.

President and CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Samaila Zubairu emphasised that the time has come for the continent to move from discussing financing needs to building competitive economies.

“Future generations will inherit the Africa we decide to build today,” he said, highlighting projects in fertiliser production, low-carbon copper anodes and strategic transport corridors.

The outcomes of the forum are expected to be used in preparing subsequent intergovernmental events in 2026, including the Private Sector Forum and the UN Water Conference.

The Global Business Forum on the SDGs was held as a special event within the framework of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF). Its theme in 2026 is “Transformative, Fair, Innovative and Coordinated Actions to Implement the 2030 Agenda.”