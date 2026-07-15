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Paris in Chaos: Football Fans Riot After France’s World Cup Exit

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Arson, riots and chaos on the streets — even the “city of light” could not escape the passions of football. Supporters vented their anger on the French capital following the national team’s defeat in the World Cup semi-final.

Radicals smashed shop windows and set cars on fire, despite all security measures in place.

Police eventually detained 141 fans for street disturbances and the use of pyrotechnics.

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