Paris in Chaos: Football Fans Riot After France’s World Cup Exit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Arson, riots and chaos on the streets — even the “city of light” could not escape the passions of football. Supporters vented their anger on the French capital following the national team’s defeat in the World Cup semi-final.
Radicals smashed shop windows and set cars on fire, despite all security measures in place.
Police eventually detained 141 fans for street disturbances and the use of pyrotechnics.