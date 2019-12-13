Kazakhstan's parliament passes law on life imprisonment for pedophilia

The Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan's parliament has approved amendments to legislation on ensuring women's rights and children's safety, which provide for life imprisonment for pedophilia and child murder. The meeting was broadcast on the legislature's website, TASS reported.

According to the conclusion of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judiciary and Law Enforcement Agencies, life imprisonment for the said crimes is established "by excluding other alternative punishments provided for in the current norms of the Criminal Code."

In addition, it is proposed to introduce criminal liability for intentional infliction of harm to health and battery of minors. Previously, administrative liability was provided for these offenses.

Amendments to the legislation also provide for criminal liability for driving to suicide with punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term from five to nine years. Administrative liability is also introduced for bullying a minor, including on the Internet.