Pensioners returned to Latvian army
The demographic crisis is forcing Latvia to allow retirees to serve in all security forces. Retirees will soon be able to return to active service, receiving their salary and pension at the same time. Moreover, citizens over 40 will be able to start their careers in the security forces. Until recently, this was forbidden. A year ago, the Seimas reinstated universal compulsory conscription. The problem is that there are not enough young people in the country even for an army of 7,000 bayonets. But the Latvian authorities are very hopeful of going to war with Russia, so they are putting the elderly under the gun.
