Permanent Ceasefire and Full Israeli Withdrawal: Hamas Sets Its Terms

The Palestinian movement Hamas has confirmed its agreement with the roadmap for the second stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The statement was released following contacts in Cairo between a Hamas delegation led by Political Bureau Chairman Khalil al-Hayya and the mediators.

In the document Hamas said the decision was taken with the interests of the Palestinian people in mind, the necessity of achieving a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the provision of urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

The movement also called on the mediators and the Peace Council to “fulfill their duties, compel Israel to meet all obligations of the first stage, and stop all violations, killings, and the advance of ground forces.”

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli troops will not leave the Palestinian enclave until Hamas is fully disarmed.