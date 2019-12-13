PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Suspect in attempted assassination of Fico to appear in court on May 18

The suspect in the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico will appear in court on May 18. This is reported by Agence France-Presse with reference to the spokesman of the court.

It is specified that the prosecutor's office petitioned for the arrest of the suspect. Because of the attempted premeditated revenge killing, he faces from 25 years to life imprisonment.

Earlier, the head of the Slovak Interior Ministry said that the threat to Fico's health is still serious, but his condition is stabilized. The Prime Minister has undergone a new operation.

