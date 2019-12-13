3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Suspect in attempted assassination of Fico to appear in court on May 18
The suspect in the attempted assassination of the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico will appear in court on May 18. This is reported by Agence France-Presse with reference to the spokesman of the court.
It is specified that the prosecutor's office petitioned for the arrest of the suspect. Because of the attempted premeditated revenge killing, he faces from 25 years to life imprisonment.
Earlier, the head of the Slovak Interior Ministry said that the threat to Fico's health is still serious, but his condition is stabilized. The Prime Minister has undergone a new operation.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All