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Poland and Norway Creating NATO Outpost in the Baltic

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Poland and Norway are creating a strategic NATO outpost in the Baltic region. The plan involves establishing the “Kashubia” military-industrial macroregion in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The project is built around major investments by a Norwegian defence-industry giant in Polish companies that will produce advanced weapons. The new cluster is expected to manufacture unmanned turret modules, counter-drone systems and unmanned maritime vehicles.

Warsaw aims not only to boost weapons production, but also—with Norway’s help—to establish an industrial and technological base for uncrewed operations in the Baltic.

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