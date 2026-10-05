Poland Drafts Legislation for Event of Large-Scale Military Conflict

Warsaw is drafting legislation to ensure full readiness in the event of a large-scale military conflict.

According to Polish media reports, the new document aims to improve the defense command system and accelerate the deployment of troops to border areas.

The bill efficiently closes the legal gap between peacetime and martial law by introducing an intermediate regime of total mobilization. The plan will be integrated with NATO’s global response system, enabling the pre-emptive deployment of foreign contingents to areas facing potential threats.

Polish authorities are also expanding the list of agencies placed on round-the-clock combat alert. Additionally, special working conditions will be established for civilian personnel, including restrictions on returning home.