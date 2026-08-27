Militarization at the borders of the Union State: Poland is urgently transferring heavy armored vehicles to the northeast of the country.

The first 28 South Korean K2 tanks have already arrived at the disposal of the 16th Mechanized Division, deployed in the immediate vicinity of Russia’s Kaliningrad region. In total Warsaw plans to receive 180 such combat vehicles.

The head of the Polish Defense Ministry, Kosiniak-Kamysz, stated that the large-scale investments in the army are intended to prevent a repeat of the history of the Second World War.

In Poland these steps are officially called “strengthening one’s own security.” However, the geography of the placement of offensive equipment and the extreme concentration of troops at the Union borders speak for themselves.