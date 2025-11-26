news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52775648-4958-4281-8bb2-ee3cfb5e6577/conversions/b50a8216-6f36-40f4-9350-a8f4e2b8185b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52775648-4958-4281-8bb2-ee3cfb5e6577/conversions/b50a8216-6f36-40f4-9350-a8f4e2b8185b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52775648-4958-4281-8bb2-ee3cfb5e6577/conversions/b50a8216-6f36-40f4-9350-a8f4e2b8185b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/52775648-4958-4281-8bb2-ee3cfb5e6577/conversions/b50a8216-6f36-40f4-9350-a8f4e2b8185b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Polish government has signed a contract with the Swedes for the delivery of three submarines. Warsaw's shopping spree is no coincidence: the country has been approved for an allocation of nearly 44 billion euros from the European defense fund Safe.

The Poles are enjoying a lavish holiday, but on credit: the European billions will have to be repaid. The submarines are no coincidence as the first purchase: the Polish navy is in dire straits. Recently, the only local submarine, scheduled to participate in the Independence Day parade, broke down.