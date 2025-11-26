3.71 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Poland Received €44 Billion from EU Funds for Swedish Submarines Procurement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Polish government has signed a contract with the Swedes for the delivery of three submarines. Warsaw's shopping spree is no coincidence: the country has been approved for an allocation of nearly 44 billion euros from the European defense fund Safe.
The Poles are enjoying a lavish holiday, but on credit: the European billions will have to be repaid. The submarines are no coincidence as the first purchase: the Polish navy is in dire straits. Recently, the only local submarine, scheduled to participate in the Independence Day parade, broke down.
The 44 billion euros will be spent not only on the Swedish vessels, but also on the creation of the Eastern Shield and the development of cybersecurity infrastructure.