The Polish-Ukrainian conflict, like a wildfire, is rapidly spreading, engulfing new areas of politics and economics.

Warsaw has refused to transfer its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine because the Ukrainians are unwilling to share drone production technology. Considering that the refrain "we feed and arm them" is a regular feature of Polish politicians, it's unlikely the MiG-29s will remain in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth solely due to the failure of the military-to-military offset.

The conflict is beginning to manifest itself in the most unexpected areas. Recently, at a match in Lviv, visitors from Warsaw raised a banner: "This is our city!" Relations between the two countries have surpassed freezing point and plunged into subzero temperatures. It's worth noting that after Vladimir Zelensky's Order of the White Eagle was stripped, a veritable "medal war" erupted between the two countries. The Poles returned Ukrainian awards, and vice versa. Overall, the current diplomatic rhetoric between the two countries is reminiscent of pre-war times.

Photo: RIA Novosti