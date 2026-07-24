Germany has sent engineers and military construction workers to assist the Polish army: the two armies are now jointly installing concrete anti-tank barriers on the Belarusian and Russian borders. A German lieutenant general describes the Bundeswehr team as a joint "strengthening of NATO's eastern borders."

They intend to install tens of thousands of these concrete barriers, naturally, at the expense of the Polish budget.

Meanwhile, Warsaw media outlets are publishing alarmist articles reporting the declining competitiveness of the national industry. Energy bills for businesses in Poland are the highest in the EU. This is due to the enormous cost of paying European greenhouse gas levies: they account for approximately 40% of Polish industrialists' bills, compared to the European average of 10%.

The Polish media attributes the unbearable tax and tariff burden, in particular, to the government's growing military spending: the local authorities are practically the only ones in the EU that do not compensate their businesses for greenhouse gas levies.