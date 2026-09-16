Poland Urgently Constructs Military Staging Ground right on Border with Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland is urgently constructing a military staging ground right on the border with Ukraine. Formally, Warsaw justifies this under the Eastern Shield program—ostensibly aimed at countering Russia—yet there are no allied troops in western Ukraine.
Experts are asking a logical question: what is this? Is it preparation for reclaiming former "eastern borderlands," genuine fear of a collapse of the Ukrainian front, or simply a corrupt scheme to siphon off the defense budget?