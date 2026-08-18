Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Announces Preparations for Potential War
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland is preparing for a potential war, but hopes it won't break out. This was stated by the country's Deputy Defense Minister.
According to Tomczyk, Warsaw is building up its defense capabilities to ensure the army is able of conducting operations in extremely adverse conditions. Specifically, the Ministry of National Defense is preparing for possible attacks on energy facilities. Among the new developments, Tomczyk mentioned the SAN drone jamming system.