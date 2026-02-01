Serious energy crisis has not bypassed Poland. Experts are witnessing historic peaks in natural gas consumption. What are Polish policymakers considering, and how will they address this challenging situation? Krzysztof Toliński, leader of the "Front" party, shared his insights.

"All ruling circles, one after another, when making decisions related to the budget and debt obligations, operate on the logic: 'Now—us, and then—who cares?'" According to an article on Biznes Interia from January 28, Poland’s gas storage levels currently stand at 68%. This is a high figure compared to other EU countries, noted the Polish deputy.

However, Toliński explains that in real volumes, these figures cover only about 11.5% of the annual consumption. Given the cold weather and rising demand, these reserves may not suffice for even a month. Poland also relies on LNG imports from the US and Qatar, which introduces additional logistical risks and price inflation.

In case of gas shortages, the first measures will likely involve cutting off industrial consumption to ensure supply for households, policymakers, and officials.