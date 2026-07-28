Polish Foreign Ministry declines to comment on Minsk's report of terrorist attack being prepared

Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maciej Wiewier declined to comment on the Belarusian side's statement about a terrorist attack being prepared on Polish territory, BelTA reports.

The Polish Foreign Ministry's spokesperson was asked what measures Warsaw is taking after receiving information from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry about a terrorist attack being prepared on Polish soil. "We do not report on the preparation of measures concerning Poland's security. We have received the information. I can confirm this. However, we will not publicly discuss what security measures Poland takes in such situations," said Wiewier.

He also declined to comment on whether the Polish Foreign Ministry has the identification details of the individual who planned the attack: "I will not publicly discuss such matters. I hope for your understanding."

When asked whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received the relevant information, Maciej Wiewier responded: "I didn't say that. I will not discuss security issues publicly with the media. This is not the place to discuss such matters, I hope for your understanding."

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson was also asked about the measures being taken to prevent a terrorist attack. "We do not provide information publicly on security matters," he said.

As previously reported, on July 23, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the Polish Chargé d'Affaires in Belarus was informed of information received through Belarusian law enforcement agencies regarding preparations for a terrorist attack on Polish territory.

The Polish representative was also informed that additional information on this matter, if necessary and as it becomes available, will be shared through the channels of communication between the relevant competent authorities of the two countries.