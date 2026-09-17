Polish MEP Marcin Sypniewski called on the European Parliament to stop funding Kyiv. He reminded the assembly of the recipients of Europe's billions: as long as Ukraine builds its statehood on the glorification of fascism, it should not receive a single cent from the EU.

Marcin Sypniewski, MEP from Poland: "Today’s Ukraine regards Bandera and Shukhevych as its heroes—men linked to the movement responsible for the mass ethnic cleansing of Poles. There were over 100,000 Polish victims, mostly defenseless civilians—women, small children, and the elderly—killed with unimaginable brutality simply for being Polish. And the responsibility for these crimes lies directly with the very men whose monuments stand in Ukraine today. How can we help a country that builds its identity on a cult of criminals? Ukraine cannot or will not forget its Nazi heroes. Therefore, we must not contribute a single cent as long as Ukraine continues to recognize criminals like Bandera and Shukhevych as its heroes."

The MEP urged his colleagues to condemn these Ukrainian criminals and to honor the memory of the Polish victims of fascist formations.