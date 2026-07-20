In Poland, popular hostility toward Ukrainians is becoming increasingly evident. Against this backdrop, the country's Defense Minister appealed to the Kyiv authorities with a stern demand to influence their compatriots.

The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian side is obliged to urge its citizens to unconditionally comply with the laws, rules, and principles of conduct adopted in the host country.

However, Ukrainians are not only unwelcome in Poland. European hospitality in general is coming to an end. This is especially true for Ukrainian men: starting in 2027, Ukrainians liable for military service will no longer be allowed into the EU.