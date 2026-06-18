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Polish President stripped Zelensky of White Eagle Order for glorifying UPA
Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he had stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle for glorifying UPA figures. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
In late May, Zelensky participated in the reburial of the remains of one of the OUN-UPA leaders, Andriy Melnyk, and his wife in the Kyiv region. He also named the North Special Operations Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces "In the Name of the Heroes of the UPA." Following this, the Polish President initiated consideration of stripping Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, which he had been awarded in 2023 by the previous head of state, Andrzej Duda.
"The President of the Republic of Poland is the Grand Master of the Order of the White Eagle and is obligated to uphold the honor of this highest state award. This responsibility also rests with the Council of the Order of the White Eagle. Therefore, following Volodymyr Zelensky's consent to designate one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as "Heroes of the UPA," I have decided, in consultation with the Council, to strip it of the Order of the White Eagle," Nawrocki said in a special video address.