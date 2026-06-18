Polish President Karol Nawrocki announced that he had stripped Volodymyr Zelensky of the Order of the White Eagle for glorifying UPA figures. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

In late May, Zelensky participated in the reburial of the remains of one of the OUN-UPA leaders, Andriy Melnyk, and his wife in the Kyiv region. He also named the North Special Operations Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces "In the Name of the Heroes of the UPA." Following this, the Polish President initiated consideration of stripping Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle, which he had been awarded in 2023 by the previous head of state, Andrzej Duda.