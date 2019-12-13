3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Politico: Americans demand offensive from Ukrainians
According to Politico magazine, the U.S. is demanding that the Ukrainian authorities immediately launch an offensive, without regard to any losses: Washington wants visible successes that would prove the effectiveness of its support. Kiev has been allocated $113 billion, and American taxpayers are increasingly questioning how effectively these funds are being used. Moreover, Joe Biden is expected in Poland: Warsaw, Kiev and Washington promise to greet his visit with great accomplishments that are yet to come. Politico reports that Biden was even secretly going to make a blitz visit to Kiev, but the risks of such a trip were deemed too high.
A security conference ended in Munich. It allowed a de facto new anti-Russian alliance to take shape: almost all EU countries and the United States called for a war with Moscow to the bitter end. The main EU countries promised to support Ukraine at any cost, without being embarrassed by any costs. In particular, Brussels promises to solve in a few days the shortage of ammunition, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces have faced in recent weeks.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All