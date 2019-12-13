Politico: Americans demand offensive from Ukrainians

According to Politico magazine, the U.S. is demanding that the Ukrainian authorities immediately launch an offensive, without regard to any losses: Washington wants visible successes that would prove the effectiveness of its support. Kiev has been allocated $113 billion, and American taxpayers are increasingly questioning how effectively these funds are being used. Moreover, Joe Biden is expected in Poland: Warsaw, Kiev and Washington promise to greet his visit with great accomplishments that are yet to come. Politico reports that Biden was even secretly going to make a blitz visit to Kiev, but the risks of such a trip were deemed too high.