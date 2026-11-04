A curious intrigue is unfolding on Germany's domestic political front. Angela Merkel, who categorically refused to run for president, suddenly announced that a woman could become head of state.

A new opinion poll immediately emerged, showing that half of the citizens would support Merkel as the future president.

Of course, the head of state in Germany serves ceremonial functions only —the Chancellor wields actual power. However, Merz is setting records for unpopularity: only 13% of citizens currently support him. No other government leader has achieved such a dismal result in his first year in office.

Merkel's presidential bid could become a "special operation" to stabilize the political system: the former Chancellor is a member of Merz's party, and thus both German leaders would represent the same entity. Could this not be a boost for the Bundeskabinet in its precarious position?