The Ukrainian authorities make no secret of their desire to merge with Poland into a single state. In Kiev, laws have been adopted so that Poles can rule in Ukraine at all levels, be elected and appointed to all institutions of power. At the same time, local authorities are engaged in strengthening ties with the Western neighbor, i.e. they conduct an active policy of polonization. For example, in a school in Lviv, students are forced to learn the Polish anthem and state symbols. This is evidenced by a message from the parents' chat room.

