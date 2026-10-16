Pope Leo XIV Asks Putin for Ceasefire in Oleshki

According to TASS, citing the Holy See Press Office, Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pontiff reaffirmed the Vatican’s commitment to peace initiatives and dialogue. During the call, he expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshki, in Ukraine’s Kherson Region. He also called for a ceasefire to allow food and medicine to be delivered and civilians to be evacuated voluntarily and safely, the Holy See Press Office said.

The Kremlin said that Putin thanked Leo XIV for his readiness to contribute to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

The Russian president also gave what the Kremlin described as a comprehensive account of Kyiv’s responsibility for the humanitarian situation in Oleshki. Putin welcomed the Vatican’s intention to help create conditions to protect the city’s residents and organise essential deliveries.

As previously reported, on 13 October Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery to remove a malignant growth in his lung. The operation was successful. The 71-year-old pontiff is currently in hospital.