The Wall Street Journal reports that Donald Trump received the head of CENTCOM, the defense secretary and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This trio presented the master of the White House with several options at once for conducting a campaign against Iran. The newspaper specifies that in such a composition the army leadership is invited to the president only in exceptional cases, for example on the eve of the start of military actions.

This is also confirmed by the Newsmax television channel close to Trump. According to the journalists’ data, Iran will be attacked immediately after the end of the midterm elections, that is already almost on Wednesday, 4 November.

Meanwhile in the Strait of Hormuz, as reported, another tanker has been “struck by an unknown projectile”: the vessel was proceeding along the shores of Oman, that is by the fairway that the Persian side declared closed.

As far as one can judge, all participants in the conflict are ready for the resumption of war: Iran, as reported, has returned all missile launchers to service, and the USA is redeploying to the Middle East aircraft by which personnel and weapons are delivered. Until a new stage of escalation, by all indications, only a few days remain.