Power Vacuum Ends? Hamas Concludes Internal Election for Top Post

The Palestinian movement Hamas has conducted fresh elections for the head of its Political Bureau, Belarusian state news agency BelTA reports, citing sources within the group.

According to those sources, voting has already been completed, with final results anticipated “within the next few days.” No further details have been released at this stage.

Back in February, the London-based newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported that Hamas had decided to revive the election process for the bureau’s leadership. At the time, sources named two leading contenders: Khaled Mashal, the movement’s head of overseas representation, and Khalil al-Hayya, Hamas’s leader in the Gaza Strip.

The top position has remained vacant since Yahya Sinwar was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Rafah, southern Gaza, in October 2024. Sinwar had himself succeeded Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran in July 2024. Since Sinwar’s death, the Political Bureau has been run collectively by the movement’s governing council.

The outcome of the current vote is expected to provide crucial clarity on Hamas’s future direction at a time of intense military and political pressure.