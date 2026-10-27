President of Finland and Prime Minister of Norway hold phone call with Putin

On October 27, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre initiated a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine and a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by TASS, citing the Office of the President of Finland.

According to a statement from the Office, Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre "participated in the conversation as leaders of their respective countries and did not speak on behalf of Europe as a whole."

The President of Finland described the phone call with Vladimir Putin as frank and substantive. He emphasized that ending the conflict in Ukraine requires maintaining a direct dialogue with the Russian Federation.

"The discussion was frank and substantive. We [Finland and Norway — TASS note] are countries that share a border with Russia. The outcome of this war will have a direct impact on our security and that of Europe as a whole. Direct negotiations are necessary to end the war," the Office of the President of Finland quoted Stubb as saying.