President of Kazakhstan Signs Law Banning LGBT Propaganda

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed a law prohibiting LGBT propaganda, according to BELTA, citing the press service of the Kazakh president.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law titled “On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan Regarding Archival Affairs and Restrictions on the Dissemination of Illegal Content.”

On December 18, the bill was approved in the second and final reading by the Senate. The document bans the broadcasting of propaganda related to pedophilia and non-traditional sexual orientations in public spaces, including in mass media, telecommunications networks, and internet resources.