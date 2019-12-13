The scandalous statement of Zelensky, who demanded preventive strikes against Russia from NATO on October 7, caused the widest resonance.



The Ukrainian leader clearly meant nuclear strikes, but his press service tried to disguise the most obvious interpretation of his words. Kiev suggests that Zelensky was talking about the need for a preventive attack, which should have taken place sometime in February.



But even a representative of the UN Secretary General saw fit to comment on the statement. Mr. Dujarric said the discussion about the possibility of an exchange of nuclear strikes is in itself unacceptable. The position of official Moscow is similar.



"Yesterday Zelensky urged his Western masters to launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike against Russia. By doing so, this politician, in fact, provided the whole world with further evidence of the threats posed by the Kiev regime and for the neutralization of which a special military operation was launched," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.



There is a growing psychosis on the planet about the possibility of a nuclear war. It's being strengthened by statements such as the one made the day before by Joe Biden. The head of the White House is sure that the planet is closer to nuclear Armageddon than during the Cuban Missile Crisis.





