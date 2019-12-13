Croatian President reminds that Germans have already tried to wage war against Russia

The German Foreign Minister said that we must be united because we are at war with Russia. I quote: "We are at war with Russia." I didn't know that. Maybe Germany is at war with Russia again, then good luck to them, maybe it will work out better than it did 70 years ago. Well, we are not at war with anybody. And I don't know how tanks will help Ukraine. Maybe they will help, or maybe they will burn up just like they did in Iraq. We will not consider this, and I ask you to take it seriously. I myself will insist on it as long as I can.

Zoran Milanovic, president of Croatia