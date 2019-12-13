3.42 RUB
Croatian President reminds that Germans have already tried to wage war against Russia
Unlearned lessons of history. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic reminded Germany that the Germans had already tried to go to war with Russia. It did not lead to anything good. Zagreb is not going to take part in a new war with Moscow.
The German Foreign Minister said that we must be united because we are at war with Russia. I quote: "We are at war with Russia." I didn't know that. Maybe Germany is at war with Russia again, then good luck to them, maybe it will work out better than it did 70 years ago. Well, we are not at war with anybody. And I don't know how tanks will help Ukraine. Maybe they will help, or maybe they will burn up just like they did in Iraq. We will not consider this, and I ask you to take it seriously. I myself will insist on it as long as I can.
Zoran Milanovic also advised German Chancellor Scholz and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to decide who of them is the head of the government after all. The Croatian president noted that he had been in politics for a long time, but he had never seen such madness.
