To join the European Union, Armenia will have to adopt the bloc's foreign policy—introducing visas for Russians and joining anti-Russian sanctions. This was announced in the European Parliament.

MP Fernand Kartheiser clarified that the EU is pursuing only its own geopolitical goals and is using Armenia to achieve them. At the same time, Europe will be unable to help Yerevan cope with the economic crisis that is inevitable after the breakdown of dialogue with Moscow.

Experts warn that severing ties with Russia and the EAEU will deprive Armenia of a market for more than 90% of its main exports, and the transition to market prices will lead to a threefold increase in gas prices.