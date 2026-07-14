Prime Minister Rumen Radev Announces Bulgaria's Withdrawal from "Coalition of the Willing"

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev has announced his country's withdrawal from the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine, BelTA reports.

"We are not participating in a coalition that insists on continuing financial and military aid to Ukraine," the Bulgarian PM stated.

Radev is convinced that the solution to the conflict in Ukraine lies not in prolonging it militarily, but in a strong diplomatic mission that will end the escalation.

Furthermore, Bulgaria, which participated in previous meetings of the "coalition of the willing," was not represented at the meeting held in Paris on July 13.

Participants in the "coalition of the willing" summit held the day before also decided to conduct military exercises in Ukraine's neighboring countries in the coming months. Following the meeting, the formation of a new missile defense coalition has been announced, which will include Germany, Denmark, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, and Ukraine.