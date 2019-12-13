Rail Baltica project under threat of failure

The largest infrastructure project in the Baltic States is under threat of failure. By 2030 Rail Baltica will not be fully built in any of the states, said the project managers, emphasizing that now there are risks of losing EU funding. Earlier it became known that the construction of the railroad with European gauge, which is supposed to connect Helsinki with Warsaw through the territory of the Baltic republics, is again postponed due to growing financial costs. Moreover, it turned out that a whole army of Baltic officials has been feeding off Rail Baltica for years. In Latvia, the general prosecutor's office has even taken an interest in the case. And the country's Seimas decided to set up a parliamentary commission to investigate the mistakes (i.e., theft and corruption) made during the project's implementation.