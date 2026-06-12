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Protesters in UK demand an end to mass migration
Protests took place in Brighton, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Glasgow, Scotland. Parallel protests in support of migrants were also taking place.
The most tense situation developed in Glasgow, where police attempted to push back a crowd of protesters, leading to clashes and arrests. People were unceremoniously thrown face-first into the pavement.
Police confirmed eight arrests, all for various public order offenses and antisocial behavior.
Meanwhile, protesters are demanding the resignation of the Starmer government amid reports of migrants attacking peaceful bystanders. The latest such attack occurred in Belfast, where a Sudanese refugee nearly beheaded a man. Also in Lancashire, an illegal immigrant attempted to slit the throat of a 17-year-old girl.