Protest sentiments in Moldova grow hotter

Another anti-government rally was held in Chisinau. According to the organizers of the rally, 40 thousand people took part in the protests. The demonstrators traditionally chanted: "Resignation", "Early elections", "Down with Maia Sandu".



Columns of protesters marched to the building of the Prosecutor General's Office and filed an appeal demanding the opening of a criminal case over the previously disclosed Telegram correspondence from the account of the Moldovan Minister of Justice. It indicated that the official had interfered in the appointment procedures of important officials. The minister himself called the publication a fake.



