Putin: The World Has Reached a Decisive Turning Point

Change, he said, is under way in every field — “from practically any technology to the social structure of society, from climate to medicine, from military affairs to bioethics, from the future of energy to demographic shifts, from universal digitalization and artificial intelligence to entirely new models of economic development.”

Putin said countries of the East, West, North and South will sooner or later have to agree on the principles of a new world order. “If we want to live, and everyone wants to live, then, as I once said in a public speech: ‘Let us live in peace, and together look for ways to do it.’”

The changes under way, he added, create dilemmas humanity has not faced before. One of the clearest, he said, is the rapid advance of artificial intelligence. People still have to learn to live and work with these technologies. In that connection, Putin called the preservation of countries’ distinct identity amid digital development the most urgent question.