Putin–Witkoff Meeting Centers on Ukraine Conflict and Potential Revival of U.S.–Russia Trade

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff at the Constantine Palace in St. Petersburg, TASS reports.

According to Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian leader, the key topic of the negotiations is the Ukrainian conflict.

At the meeting with Witkoff, Putin inquired about the results of his contacts with the Ukrainian side in Norway and noted Russia’s interest in restoring economic cooperation with the United States.

On October 20, Steve Witkoff took part in talks on a Ukrainian settlement held in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. Also present at the meeting were Volodymyr Zelensky, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Jared Kushner, son-in-law of the American leader, joined the talks remotely. Following the consultations, the Finnish president stated that progress had been made and that certain elements in the spheres of security and the economy had been developed, which the special envoy plans to present to the Russian leadership.