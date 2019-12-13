Putin: Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine

Russia will achieve its goals during a special military operation in Ukraine without any doubts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Sputnik informs.



"And we must achieve our goals. And we will achieve them. No doubt about it," the Russian leader said during a meeting with the mothers of servicemen who are in the special operation zone.



The Russian head of state pointed out that if there had been no coup d'état in Ukraine in 2014, there would be no military action there now. According to Putin, eight years ago the Banderites actually came to power.



"And what are the Banderites? The Neo-Nazis. Bandera was Hitler's henchman, who shot both Russians, Poles, Jews, everyone there on Hitler's orders, and they have elevated such people to the rank of national heroes today," Putin noted. This, as Putin noted, is exactly what the Russian military is fighting now in Ukraine within the framework of the special military operation.



