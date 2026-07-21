Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan Propose 10-Day Ceasefire to US and Iran to Halt Middle East Escalation

July 21, 2026

In a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at preventing further escalation, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan and other regional countries have formally proposed a 10-day ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

According to Axios, the plan calls for an immediate suspension of hostilities and the swift restoration of maritime traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration is currently reviewing the proposal. Washington has strongly urged Israel to refrain from any actions that could derail the diplomatic process, while simultaneously preparing for the possibility that the offer may be rejected.

In a clear sign of heightened military readiness, the Pentagon has begun urgently deploying dozens of fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East. At the same time, the Israeli military has been placed on its highest level of combat alert.

Mediators involved in the initiative warn that if either Tehran or the White House rejects the ceasefire, the region could face a full-scale coordinated military campaign. While the diplomatic window remains open for now, they stress that time is running out and only days remain to reach an agreement.