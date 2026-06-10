A radical shift in the European position on the Ukrainian issue: leading European countries are trying to get peace talks started as early as July.

On June 7, the content of peace initiatives was discussed by the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany. The previous day, the ambassadors of these three countries handed over their conflict resolution proposals to a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Moscow was rather skeptical of the European initiative: the proposals, as stated, contain nothing new and cannot be called constructive.

Indeed, the document handed over by EU representatives calls for ending the conflict along the line of contact, after which European peacekeepers are to be deployed to Ukrainian territory.