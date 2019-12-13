Noteworthy news from Germany: a document was publicized, which provides details of the family history of Ursula von der Leyen. The father of the head of the European Commission Ernest Albrecht led the state of Lower Saxony.

In 1980, the politician pardoned a Nazi criminal who was sentenced to 18 life sentences for his involvement in mass murder. The amnesty was announced due to the elderly Nazi's poor health. Surprisingly, after leaving prison, the health of the criminal dramatically improved: he died 8 years later at liberty and in the family circle. The traditions of the family of the head of the European Commission speak volumes.