Record Number of Aggression Incidents Against Ukrainians in Poland

The number of physical aggression incidents against Ukrainian citizens in Poland reached a record high in 2026, Anna Tatar, co-author of the "Brown Book" (a regular report on acts of intolerance), told journalists, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"In 2026, we recorded more acts of physical aggression against people from Ukraine than ever before. This is no coincidence—the deterioration of Polish-Ukrainian sentiment is a process that has been unfolding for four years now," she stated.

According to Tatar, the shift in attitudes toward refugees is linked to "deliberate political narratives," including a "competition among right-wing political forces to see which group has done the least to help people from Ukraine."

The latest edition of the "Brown Book" was prepared by the "Never Again" (Nigdy Więcej) association. The 221-page publication documents approximately 450 instances of intolerance. The report covers incidents rooted in ethnic prejudice and xenophobia, including acts of discrimination, vandalism at cemeteries, aggression at sports stadiums, and the activities of far-right groups.

The association has been independently monitoring such incidents in Poland for the past 30 years.