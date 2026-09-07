Germany’s opposition Alternative for Germany has scored a historic victory in the state election in Saxony-Anhalt.

According to the electoral commission, the AfD won 43.8 percent of the vote and 39 of 83 seats in the regional parliament. The result effectively destroys the position of the ruling coalition.

The Christian Democratic Union of Chancellor Merz finished a distant second, with only 17 percent. The surprise of the race was the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, which took 5.3 percent. The party now holds what amounts to a golden share: government formation depends on its five deputies. Unlike the established parties, Wagenknecht’s team has already declared its readiness to negotiate with the AfD.

The high level of support for the right is rooted in a hard election platform directed against Berlin’s course. Ulrich Siegmund, leader of the AfD’s local organization, campaigned on demands for the immediate lifting of anti-Russian sanctions, an end to arms deliveries to Kyiv, the withdrawal of refugee status from Ukrainians, and the return of Russian-language instruction to schools.