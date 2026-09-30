The politician, who criticized Romania’s NATO membership and military supplies to Kyiv, is charged with forming a criminal group and with fraud of more than €1 million.

Police have already seized his villa, where searches reportedly uncovered a forged document of a “senator of Malta.”

Georgescu denies the charges. Independent experts cited in the report describe the case as an overt political reprisal.

Georgescu won the first round of the 2024 presidential election. The Constitutional Court then annulled the results, citing alleged “Russian interference” through social media — a justification the article calls mythical.