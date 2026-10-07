Rome students seize the city’s oldest lycée: “Let’s do as in France”

The French example has proved contagious. Pupils at the Camillo Cavour Lycée in central Rome have occupied the school building, holding a demonstration under the slogan “Let’s do as in France.”

The protesters accuse the government of being deaf to citizens’ demands, of total militarization, and of cutting budgets in favor of military conflicts. In their view, Europe’s authorities answer any social protest only with police terror and a tightening of the screws.

The Roman students also said they are taking their lead from the French schoolchildren who have risen in protest, and promised to paralyze Italy’s educational institutions with open-ended actions in the coming weeks.