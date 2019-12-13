Russian expert declares that American hegemon will not have an heir

Dmitry Trenin, science director of the Institute of World Military Economy and Strategy, member of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, said that the US hegemony is coming to an end. According to him, in the new world order the Americans will have no heirs who could subordinate international relations to their interests, TASS writes.

Dmitry Trenin noted that a completely new and unprecedented world history is beginning. The American hegemon will have no heir, and the new world will not be guided by the interests of one, two or three superpowers.